Supreme Court split on Google cy pres case

U.S. Supreme Court justices divide on an internet privacy case involving Google (GOOG +5.3% )(GOOGL +5.5% ) and whether to restrict a type of class action lawsuit settlement that awards money to charities instead of the people affected.

The case was an $8.5M Google settlement for a 2010 suit alleging the company’s search violated federal privacy laws by disclosing user search terms to other sites. A lower court upheld and Google agreed in 2013 to pay the main plaintiffs and their lawyers. The remaining money went to organizations/charities focused on internet privacy.

This type of award (called “cy pres”) is rare. Some of the Supreme Court’s conservative justices are concerned about potential abuses, such as excessive fees going to the lawyers. Liberal justices say the money should go towards a good cause in cases where dividing the money between plaintiffs would leave each person with a negligible payout.