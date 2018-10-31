Banco Santander México falls 3.4% after Q3 EPS slips from Q2

Banco Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) sinks 3.4% after Q3 EPS of Ps. 0.75 slips from Ps.0.76 in Q2 and increases from Ps.0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net interest income of Ps. 15.8B ($788M) vs. Ps.14.8B in Q2 and Ps.14.2B in Q3 2017.

Q3 net interest margin of 5.66% compares with 5.27% in Q2 and 5.79% in Q3 2017.

Total loans of Ps.680.1B rose 4.3% from Q2 and 11% Y/Y.

Deposits of Ps. 680.1B fell 2.6% Q/Q and rose 8.5% Y/Y.

