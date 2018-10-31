Telefonica +2.6% on raised outlook, brighter home results

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) is up 2.6% following a boost to its revenue outlook alongside Q3 earnings where core profits declined.

It now sees 2018 revenue growth around 2%, bolstered by results in its home market of Spain.

Revenues for the quarter fell 8.3% Y/Y but organic growth sped to 2.7%.

The company reduced a large pile of debt for the sixth straight quarter, to net €42.6B. That's a 9.7% Y/Y decline.

OIBDA was €4.04B, down 1.4% Y/Y, but rose organically by 4.1%, and OIBDA margin rose (by 2.4 points as reported and 0.4 points organically).

Revenues by geography: Spain, €3.19B (up 0.1%); Germany, €1.83B (down 1.1%); UK, €1.72B (up 7.4%); Brazil, €2.345B (down 20.1%); Hispam Sur, €1.315B (down 32.3%); Hispam Norte, €1.04B (up 0.3%); other, €259M (up 27.3%).

Free cash flow rose 0.9% excluding spectrum payments.

