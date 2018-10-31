SoCal Edison says equipment linked to Thomas Fire ignition

Edison International (EIX +0.1% ) has pulled to breakeven after saying last night that it believes its electrical equipment was associated with one of two ignition points of the Thomas Fire.

While dozens of lawsuits claimed the utility’s equipment sparked the blaze, this was the first time Edison acknowledged its ties to the fire that ripped through Ventura and Santa Barbara counties and burned 282K acres.

"We believe that the Thomas Fire which developed in Ventura County in early December 2017 had at least two separate ignition points. With respect to one of these ignition points, Koenigstein Road, [Southern California Edison] believes that its equipment was associated with this ignition,” CEO Pedro Pizarro said in yesterday's earnings conference call.

Pizarro said the utility has not been granted access to an area near Anlauf Canyon near Santa Paula, Calif., where a separate ignition point occurred.