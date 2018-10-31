Volkswagen and Ford close to EV/AV partnership

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Ford (F +0.8% ) are planning on "extensive cooperation" in developing electric car and self-driving technology, according to Handelsblatt (link in German).

The report follows on speculation earlier this summer that Volkswagen and Ford were close to announcing a major collaboration, which at the time was believed to be involving commercial trucks.

The two automakers could save billions on R&D costs and platform investments through the autonomous vehicle pact.

Details on the plan could be unveiled as early as Volkswagen's supervisory board meeting scheduled for November 16.