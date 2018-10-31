Kirkland Lake sees 'strong finish' to 2018, raises production guidance

Kirkland Lake (KL -0.4% ) says it is positioned for a strong finish to the year, as gold producer raises its full-year guidance to 655K-670K oz. from a previous outlook of 635K oz., at an all-in sustaining cost of $735-$760/oz. which is below previous guidance of $750-$800/oz.

In its Q3 earnings report, KL said Q3 production hit a quarterly record 180.1K oz., up 30% Y/Y and 9% Q/Q, driven by Fosterville mine in Australia which produced a quarterly record 90.6K oz.

KL says record gold sales of 184.5K oz. in Q3 pushed revenue up 26% Y/Y to $222.7M, and KL had $257M in cash at the end of the quarter, an 11% improvement vs. year-end 2017.