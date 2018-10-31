GE slides again as Moody's cuts credit rating

General Electric (GE -1.1% ) shares are on track for a sixth straight loss as Moody's downgrades the company's credit rating by two notches to Baa1 from A2, three notches above "junk" territory; the rating outlook was changed to stable.

Moody's says the downgrade reflects its view that "the adverse impact on GE's cash flows from the deteriorating performance of the Power business will be considerable and could last some time. The weaker than expected performance at Power is not only attributable to a considerable drop in market demand and ensuing heightened competition, but also to GE's misjudgment of financial prospects and operational missteps."

Moody's downgrade comes about a month after S&P cut GE's credit rating to BBB+ from A, also three notches above junk.

Shares are lower even after UBS this morning upgraded its GE stock rating to Buy, expecting forward corporate event catalysts and portfolio moves to improve visibility and strengthen the balance sheet.