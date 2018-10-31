TV, manufacturing strength lead Graham Holdings higher

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) is up 3.1% after its Q3 results showed revenue gains in the TV broadcasting and manufacturing businesses that made up for a drop in education.

Net income ballooned to $125.1M from $24.8M a year ago, alongside a number of adjustments, including a $7.9M asset impairment charge, a $45M net gain on marketable equity securities, and a $17.8M deferred state tax benefit, among others.

Excluding those items, net income was $70.9M, up from $23.9M.

Revenues grew 3% overall.

Revenues by segment: Education, $358.6M (down 5%); Television Broadcasting, $130M (up 28%); Manufacturing, $126M (up 9%); Healthcare, $35.5M (down 12%); SocialCode, $13.8M (down 5%); other, $10.9M (up 27%).

