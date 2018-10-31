The Container Store bid down 41%

The Container Store (NYSE:TCS) is now showing a 41% loss on the day following the company's earnings miss, soft guidance update and biting downgrade from JPMorgan.

Momentum swings are nothing new for TCS, and widening the scope shares are still up +20% even after today''s drubbing.

The effort to mitigate the damage from tariffs was a major topic on the firm's conference call. The company sourced about 37% of its products from China last year, creating an going challenge to keep costs down amid the U.S.-China trade battle.

