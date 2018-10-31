AbbVie down 4% on Humira price cut in Europe

AbbVie (ABBV -3.9% ) slips on more than 60% higher volume in what would be a reasonable reaction by investors following the FDA nod for Novartis' Humira biosimilar Myrimoz.

The major culprit, however, appears to be a substantial 80% price discount offered by AbbVie to win the first national biosimilar tender in Europe, much more aggressive than the ~50% discount expected.

Bernstein's Ronny Gal says management previously guided to a 20% drop in Humira sales in Europe by the end of 2019 due to biosimilar competition, but will likely revise that projection during Friday's earnings call.

Mr. Gal adds that AbbVie's aggressive action should prompt biosimilar makers to a revisit their pricing assumptions.