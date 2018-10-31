Belden -4.7% on soft guidance in Q3 results
Oct. 31, 2018
- Belden (NYSE:BDC) is down 4.7% after its Q3 revenues fell short of expectations and the company trimmed guidance on sales and profits.
- "Despite entering the quarter with record backlog, order softness in our Enterprise segment and capacity constraints in our Industrial segment prevented us from meeting our revenue guidance," says CEO/Chairman John Stroup, adding "We expect these challenges will continue in the fourth quarter."
- Adjusted revenues rose 6% to $659M, and EBITDA margin was consistent at 19.2%.
- Adjusted EPS rose 15.4% Y/Y.
- For Q4, it's forecasting adjusted revenues of $657M-$677M and EPS of $1.60-$1.70.
- For the full year, it's guiding to revenues of $2.595B-$2.615B (down from previous $2.643B-$2.673B), and EPS of $6.00-$6.10, down from $6.28-$6.48.
