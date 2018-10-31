Weatherford bounces 8% after hitting multi-year lows earlier this week

Weatherford (WFT +7.9% ) is surging despite drawing three analyst downgrades in the past two days; shares plunged to multi-year lows Monday after the company's free cash flow and Q4 guidance fell below analyst expectations.

Citing disappointing Q3 results, UBS downgraded WFT to Neutral from Buy and lowered its price target to $1.50 from $5, and Guggenheim also cut shares to Neutral.

Yesterday, Citi analyst Scott Gruber cut WFT to Sell and slashed his price target to $1 from $3.50, saying the company appears to have 12 months to make a restructuring call but rising macro uncertainty and competition may cause the stock to discount the potential risk earlier.