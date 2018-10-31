CNBC: Facebook pulling Workplace offering into its own site

Facebook (FB +3.9% ) is pulling its Workplace business offering into a separate domain space to mollify customers that might be skittish over a series of bad security developments.

On the day of the Sept. 28 breach, the company reassured Walmart that steps were being taken to further split enterprise services from the company's mainline consumer offering, CNBC notes.

Workplace -- a rival to group-communications offerings from Slack and HipChat among others -- is used by 30,000 organizations.

And Workplace.com is live for marketing purposes and should become the landing page for customers sometime in 2019, according to the report.

That move is expected to produce more brand security after concerns that all enterprise services were hosted at Facebook.com, subject to heavy attack.