Enterprise eyes more expansion of Mont Belvieu NGL fractionation capacity

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +1.2% ) says it is planning an additional incremental 150K bbl/day expansion to its existing natural gas liquids fractionation complex in Mont Belvieu, Tex., to become the 11th NGL fractionator at the site

EPD says the new unit would increase itsNGL fractionation capacity to 1M bbl/day in the Mont Belvieu area and ~1.5M bbl/day company-wide once service begins, anticipated in Q2 2020.

The latest Mont Belvieu expansion follows EPD’s earlier announced plan for a separate 150K bbl/day NGL fractionator, now under construction, which is scheduled to be completed in Q1 2020.

EPD says both projects are supported by long-term, fee-based contracts.