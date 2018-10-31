Realty Income AFFO per share up 5% from a year ago

Q3 adjusted FFO of $236.2M or $0.81 per share vs. $213.6M and $0.77 a year ago. Nine-month AFFO per share of $2.40 vs. $2.30 for same period in 2017.

Same-store rents (4,707 properties) up 1% Y/Y.

$608.5M put to work in Q3 on 238 new properties; $1.47B put to work in 9 months of 2018 on 591 properties. 20 properties sold in Q3 for $35.5M.

Full-year AFFO per share seen at $3.18-$3.21. FFO per share is guided to $3.11-$3.14 - this being dinged by $28M severance payment to CEO (who exited earlier this month).

