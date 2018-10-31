Qorvo beats, but warns on China demand for year-end

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is seeing choppy trade (currently flat) in initial reaction to its fiscal Q2 report, after it beat expectations handily but guided with caution for the December quarter.

Revenues rose 8%, and gross profits gained 8.4% to $421.6M.

Net income, meanwhile, rose 13.4% to $224.9M.

Mobile products revenue grew 37% Q/Q to $667M.

"Our outlook calls for a strong December quarter with higher volumes and ongoing cost control, and it factors in a more measured view on demand from China-based handset manufacturers.”

For that quarter, it's forecasting revenues of $880M-$900M (on the light side of consensus for $900.9M), gross margin of about 50%, and EPS of $1.95 (light of consensus for $1.97).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

