Legacy Reserves CEO Horne to retire, succeeded by Westcott

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) says Paul Horne will retire as the company's CEO effective March 1, to be succeeded by current President and CFO Dan Westcott; Horne will remain Chairman.

Current CFO Kyle Hammond will add the President role, effective March 1, while Chief Development Officer Kyle McGraw will retire from the company effective Dec. 31.

Horne has been LGCY's Chairman and CEO since 2012 after serving the company from its founding in 2005; Westcott joined LGCY in 2006, becoming CFO in 2012 and President earlier this year.