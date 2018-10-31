Tech | On the Move | Earnings News

OpenText -6% on Q1 revenue miss; acquires B2B company for $310M

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEXdrops 6% aftermarket on Q1 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue.

Key metrics: OpenText Cloud revenue, $208M (+7%); Customer Support revenue, $312M (+6%); Annual Recurring Revenue, $520M (+6% Y/Y); Adjusted EBITDA, $246M (+250 bps); operating cash flow, $171M (+155%); cash: $788M. 

Acquisition: Open Text will pay $310M in cash for Liaison Technologies, a provider of cloud-based B2B integration. 

