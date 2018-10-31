Fitbit sees double-digit gains as device growth paces beat

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) has vaulted 11.2% after hours following its beat on top and bottom lines in Q3 results, which included a better than expected loss on a mild upside revenue surprise.

The company saw sequential growth in both trackers and smartwatches. It sold 3.5M wearables overall, with average selling price increasing 3% Y/Y to $108 (thanks to more smartwatches in the mix, now 49% of revenue from under 10% a year ago).

Net loss diminished to $2.1M from a year-ago loss of $113.4M. On a non-GAAP basis, profits rose to $10M from a year-ago loss of $2.8M.

Revenue by region: U.S., $230M (down 6%); EMEA, $104M (up 17%); Americas excluding U.S., $25M (down 2%); APAC, $34M (flat).

For Q4, it's expecting revenue to crest $560M (on lower devices sales but higher ASP), vs. expectations for $569.2M, and EPS to top $0.07, vs. consensus for $0.05. Gross margins should trend slightly higher Q/Q.

For the full year, it's reiterating revenue guidance for $1.5B (in line with expectations) and continuing ASP gains offset by declining device sales. (with trackers declining, and smartwatches increasing).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

