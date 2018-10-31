Annaly Capital edges higher after earnings

Q3 core earnings (excl. PAA) of $389.8M or $0.30 per share vs. $382.8M and $0.30 in Q2. Dividend is $0.30

September 30 book value per share of $10.03 down from $10.35 three months earlier. Today's close of $9.90 is about a 1% discount to 9/30 book.

Economic return for the quarter (dividend less the change in book value) was just a hair less than zero.

Net interest margin (excl. PAA) of 1.50% down six basis points from Q2.

Q2 included the closing of the MTGE Investment acquisition and $1.1B in equity raises.

Conference call tomorrow at 9 ET

