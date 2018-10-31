Halcon Resources to sell Delaware Basin water infrastructure assets for $325M

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) +9.9% after-hours on news it agrees to sell all water infrastructure assets across the Delaware Basin to a private company for as much as $325M.

HK says $200M of the purchase price is payable in cash upon closing, with an additional $125M payable on a deferred basis over five years based on meeting certain annual incentive thresholds.

Assets included in the transaction include water gathering lines, saltwater disposal wells, freshwater wells and water recycling facilities; no oil and gas infrastructure assets are included in the sale.