FormFactor +6.2% on Q3 beats, upside guide

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) gains 6.2% on Q3 EPS and revenue beats. Upside Q4 guidance has revenue of $132M to $140M (consensus: $131.90M) and EPS of $0.23 to $0.29 (consensus: $0.22).

Revenue by segment: Foundry & Logic, $61.2M (last year: $81.9M; last quarter: $62.1M); DRAM, $37.4M (ly: 32.4M; lq: $38.1M); Flash, $13M (ly: $5.1M; lq: $11.4M); Systems, $23.4M (ly: $24.3M; lq: $23.9M).

Earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release/ Supplemental information

