AIG down 1% after another ugly quarter

Q3 adjusted after-tax loss of $301M or $0.34 per share vs. $1.11B and $1.22 per share lost a year ago. GAAP loss of $1.3B vs. GAAP loss of $1.7B a year ago. The company earlier this month disclosed pretax cat losses of $1.6B, much of it thanks to one of Japan's worst cat seasons in 25 years.

Adjusted book value per share of $55.58 down from $57.44 a year ago.

General Insurance unit posted a $825M adjusted pretax loss vs. $2.93B a year ago. Adjusted combined ratio deteriorated to 99.4 from 99.0.

Buybacks during Q3 of $350M, and YTD of $1B.

Conference call tomorrow at 8 ET

