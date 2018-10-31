Zynga -3.3% as user numbers take quarterly turn lower

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has slipped 3.3% in after-hours trade following a Q3 report where bookings were nearly in line but users slipped and missed expectations in daily and monthly measures.

The company pointed to success with its best ever mobile performance: mobile revenues up 9% to $212M, and mobile bookings up 23% to $230M.

Meanwhile mobile ad revenue rose 45% and ad bookings rose 47%.

Revenue overall rose 4% to $233.2M and bookings were up 17% to $248.9M

But daily active users dropped to 22M from last quarter's 23M and was short of expected 24.4M (up 8% Y/Y), and average monthly active users fell to 87M from last quarter's 88M (up 7% Y/Y) and shorted an expected 92.3M.

Among DAUs, average mobile DAUs were 20M and Web DAUs 2M; in MAUS, mobile was 78M and Web 9M. Average daily bookings per average DAU rose to $0.121 from last quarter's $0.11; average monthly unique payers fell to 1M from last quarter's 1.1M; and payer conversion was 2% (flat Q/Q and down 15% from last year's 2.4%).

Earnings Q&A to come at 5 p.m. ET.

