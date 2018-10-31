Stamps.com reports Q3 beats, raises FY guide

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) reports Q3 EPS and revenue beats with revenue up 25% Y/Y. FY18 guidance was raised to in-line with revenue from $550M to $580M (consensus: $576.6M; was: $530M to $560M) and EPS of $10.60 to $11.60 (consensus: $10.63; was: $10.15 to $11.15).

Shipping revenue was up 28% Y/Y to $136.5M and Customized Postage was down 19% Y/Y to $7M.

Repurchase program: Board authorizes up to $90M over the six months of its effective date, which is November 9.

