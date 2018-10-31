Matador Resources +2% after Q3 earnings, upsized production guidance

Matador Resources (MTDR) +2.2% after-hours as Q3 earnings easily beat expectations and revenues jump 64% Y/Y to $207M.
MTDR says Q3 production rose 3% Q/Q to a record quarterly high of 54.6K boe/day (59% oil), with oil output rising 9% Q/Q to 32.3K bbl/day and natural gas production declining 4% to 133.8M cf/day.
MTDR raises FY 2018 production guidance to 18.8M-19M boe, up 33% Y/Y at the midpoint, from previous guidance of 18.3M-18.7M boe, and now sees full-year adjusted EBITDA of $535M-$555M from $495M-$515M previously; FY 2018 capex for drilling, completing and equipping wells is forecast at $645M-$680M from $620M-$650M earlier.
Updated guidance assumes MTDR will continue to operate six drilling rigs in the Delaware Basin and one drilling rig in south Texas during Q4.
