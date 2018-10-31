Stocks log back-to-back gains but S&P ends biggest one-month drop since '11

Stocks secured a second straight day of solid gains, led by a surge in tech stocks.

Despite the two-day surge, the S&P 500 ended October with its worst monthly performance since 2011, as worries about higher interest rates and trade weighed on investor sentiment throughout the month.

Mega-cap tech stocks led today's action from the open after Facebook (+3.8%) beat Q3 earnings expectations and increased its revenue growth outlook, easing nerves after the company had warned last quarter of declining growth; shares are still down 30% from their July 25 record close.

Google and Netflix also struck sizeable gains, lifting the communication services sector (+2.1%), while Apple and Amazon provided strong support for the tech (+2.4%) and consumer discretionary (+1.6%) group.

The financials sector (+1.4%) also outperformed the broader market, aided by a slight steepening of the yield curve, with the two-year yield rising by 4 bps to 2.88% and the 10-year yield adding 5 bps to 3.16%.

Defensive-oriented consumer staples (-0.9%) and utilities (-1.2%) - as well as real estate (-1.4%) - were the only S&P sectors to finish in negative territory but also were the only groups to end October with gains, up 2.1% and 1.9%, respectively.

U.S. WTI crude oil fell 1.3% to $65.31/bbl, reaching its lowest level since August, as domestic crude inventories rose for the sixth straight week.