Allstate -3.4% after Q3 misses consensus by 13%

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) sinks 3.4% in after-hours trading as Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.93 misses consensus by 28 cents; compares with $1.60 in the year-ago period.

Adj. EPS growth driven by higher premiums earned, lower catastrophe losses and a lower effective tax rate, partially offset by higher Property-Liability non-catastrophe losses.

Q3 underlying combined ratio of 94.3% vs. 93.9% a year ago.

Q3 catastrophe losses of $625M, down 27% from $861M a year ago.

Q3 property & casualty insurance premiums written of $9.16B, up 6.7% from $8.58B a year earlier.

Service businesses revenue increased to $329M for the quarter, 21% higher than the prior year quarter.

Net investment income of $844M was flat.

