More on Sturm, Ruger's Q3

Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR) reports a 10% increase in sales in Q3, while EPS came in at $0.57 as a lower tax rate provided a $0.07 positive benefit.

The company’s finished goods inventory was up by 18K units and distributor inventories of the products increased by 22.1K units. In the aggregate, total Sturm, Ruger and distributor inventories decreased 151.7K units from a year ago.

The company ended the quarter with $138M in cash and no debt. The current ratio at quarter-end was 3.5 to 1.

Sturm, Ruger -0.66% AH.

