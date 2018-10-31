Aerohive beats on bottom line with record subscriptions

Aerohive (NYSE:HIVE) topped profit expectations off subscription revenue gains that offset a drop in product sales, and a healthy drop in fixed costs.

Operating loss was trimmed to $2.6M from a year-ago loss of $4.9M after opex was cut to $29.2M from $31.1M.

Net loss as reported fell to $2.4M from a year-ago $5.06M loss.

Subscription and support revenue hit a record, as did gross margins, EPS and deferred revenue.

“These results demonstrate our progress moving to a SaaS-like business model and underscore our focus on profitability," says CEO David Flynn.

Revenue breakout: Product, $28.8M (down 1.2%); Subscription and support, $11.7M (up 15.7%).

Cash and equivalents hit $32.5M as of Sept. 30, up from $27.25M at the end of 2017.

Previously: Aerohive Networks beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Oct. 31 2018)

Press release