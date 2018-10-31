Xiaomi sends cease-and-desist to Lyft over scooters

Xiaomi has sent a cease-and-desist order to Lyft (LYFT), saying it hasn't consented to associate its brand with the ride-share company, TechCrunch reports.

Xiaomi is one of the makers of the electric scooters that have swarmed cities under sharing programs run by Spin, Bird, Uber (UBER), Lyft and others. It says Lyft has made reference to Xiaomi's brand in its ads.

“We also do not condone Lyft’s unauthorized modification or retrofitting of our electric scooters for general public use," Xiaomi says in a letter that TechCrunch saw.

Lyft says it's not aware of using Xiaomi's brand in ads, but says it has made safety modifications (including slowing speeds) to comply with local regulations.