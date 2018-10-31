BHP unveils plan to return $10.4B to shareholders

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) says it will return $10.4B to shareholders through a stock buyback and special dividend, after the company today completed the sale of the bulk of its U.S. onshore oil and gas assets to BP.

BHP says it will determine the per share amount of the special dividend on Dec. 17 once the off-market buyback is completed, based on the reduced amount of shares on issue.

The company says the latest outlays would bring the total cash handed back to shareholders over the past two years to $21B.