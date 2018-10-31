Apache +3% after easy Q3 earnings beat; Permian production hits record

Apache (NYSE:APA) +2.7% after-hours following a strong Q3 earnings beat and a 26% Y/Y revenue increase to $1.98B, driven by higher production and oil prices.

APA says Q3 production excluding Egypt rose 13% Y/Y to 401K boe/day, with U.S. production jumping 31% to 272K boe/day and including record Permian Basin production of 222K boe/day, up 38% Y/Y.

APA raises FY 2018 U.S. production guidance to 262K boe/day and forecasts 2019 production at the high-end of previously announced guidance of 410K-440K boe/day on a $3B upstream capital spending program.

At Alpine High, Q3 production surged 52% to 49K boe/day; the company drilled and completed 23 gross operated wells in the Delaware Basin during the quarter.