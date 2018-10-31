CBS launches ET Live, third free streaming channel

CBS has launched its third free streaming channel in ET Live, an offering based on its Entertainment Tonight brand.

The channel will offer news, features, event coverage and more designed to complement and not replace the on-the-air Entertainment Tonight.

It will be free to viewers and supported by ads; it's available first at ETLive.com, through an Android/iOS app, and Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. More devices are planned for later adds.

It will also be integrated into the paid CBS All Access service, as with streaming news feed CBSN.