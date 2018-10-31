With bad news accounted for, Credit Suisse bumps Valero to Outperform

Valero (NYSE:VLO) has drawn an upgrade from Credit Suisse to Outperform, as the firm tries to locate where the exact bottom of the market is.

Shares are up 1% after hours.

Most bad news is already baked in, analyst Manav Gupta says, and Valero is "widely out of favor," but it should gain as cracks stabilize and refiners reverse course. The market's closer to the end of the sell-off if not the absolute bottom. (h/t Bloomberg)