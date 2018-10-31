Williams rises after strong Q3 results, guidance raise

Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) +1.7% after-hours as it posts better than expected Q3 earnings and raises its full-year guidance.

WMB says it generated $768M in distributable cash flow during Q3, with a 1.68x coverage ratio, up 27% from $603M in DCF for the year-ago quarter.

YTD, WMB generated $2.135B in DCF, a $184M Y/Y increase, helped by improved EBITDA and eliminating the adjustment in 2018 involving the removal of DCF associated with 2016 contract restructuring prepayments in the Barnett Shale and Mid-Continent region.

Citing strong YTD financial and operational performance, WMB says it expects full-year results "trending toward the upper end of our financial guidance for 2018."