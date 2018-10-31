Keane Group +3% after Q3 earnings beat, stock buyback capacity reset

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) +3.4% after-hours as it reports better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues, and authorizes a second stock repurchase program capacity reset to $100M.

FRAC says the reset also extends the program's expiration date to September 2019 from a previous expiration of February 2019.

Q3 revenues for the completion services business totaled $548M, down 4% Q/Q; annualized revenue per average deployed hydraulic fracturing fleet was $91.4M vs. $86.7M for the year-ago quarter, and annualized adjusted gross profit per fleet was $20.5M vs. $20M in the same quarter a year ago.

For Q4, FRAC forecasts total revenue of $470M-$500M and deployment of 25 hydraulic fracturing fleets, with expected average utilization of ~90%.