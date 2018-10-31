Suncor +2% after beating Q3 earnings; oil sands output hits quarterly record

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) +2.1% after-hours as it reports better than expected Q3 operating earnings of C$0.96/share, helped by higher sales and production.

SU reports Q3 total upstream production was 743.8K boe/day vs. 739.9K boe/day in the prior-year quarter; oil sands operations achieved a new quarterly production record of 476.1K bbl/day.

Refinery throughput during Q3 was 457.2K bbl/day vs. 466.8K a year ago, representing a 99% utilization rate; average refining margin was $34.45/bbl.

SU says production at the Fort Hills oil sands project ramped up to its target operating rate of 90% of nameplate capacity before the end of Q3, averaging 69.4K bbl/day net to the company (128.3K bbl/day gross) in the quarter.

SU says all three of Syncrude’s cokers have resumed operations and production has returned to normal operating rates.

The company also says it reduced total debt by $1.2B during the quarter.