Cenovus to scale back production, eyes ramp-up of oil-by-rail capacity

Cenovus Energy (CVE +0.4% ) is preparing to trim its oil sands production in the face of severe discounts for Canadian heavy oil, President and CEO Alex Pourbaix says.

Pourbaix does not specify how much production CVE is restricting but says the company has slowed output at its Foster Creek and Christina Lake sites, and says production was scaled back earlier this year by 40K-50K bbl/day.

The entire oil sands industry needs to help reduce excess supply, and "we are going to do out part but we are not going to carry the industry on our back,” Pourbaix said during today’s earnings conference call.

The CEO also says CVE is considering further expansion of its agreements to move crude by rail on Canada’s two major railways.

Last month, the company signed three-year deals with Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Railway to transport ~100K bbl/day of crude from Alberta to the U.S. Gulf Coast, starting in Q4, and Pourbaix says CVE could expand the agreements by another 20K bbl/day for a total volume of 120K bbl/day.