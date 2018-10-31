Reuters: Tellurian not buying Toshiba's Freeport LNG volumes

Tellurian (TELL +4.4% ) will not be buying Toshiba's 20-year commitment at the Freeport LNG export terminal in Texas and will focus on its Driftwood LNG export project in Louisiana, vice chairman Martin Houston tells Reuters.

Freeport has 20-year use-or-pay contracts to supply liquefied natural gas to Toshiba and South Korea’s SK E&S from Train 3 of its LNG export terminal, which is under construction.

Houston says he is not worried about the U.S.-China trade dispute, since production from the Driftwood plant is not expected to start until 2023, with first LNG to be delivered to its partners in 2024.

TELL is expected to make a final investment decision on Driftwood LNG in H1 2019.