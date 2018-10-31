Anadarko to base 2019 capex on $50 oil, CEO Walker says

Anadarko Petroleum (APC -6% ) says it will continue using a $50/bbl oil price assumption as it plans capital spending for 2019, even though current U.S. prices are ~30% above that level.

APC's remains committed to deliver 10% or more oil production growth year after year, and in 2018 expects more than 13% oil growth, or 15% or more on a per debt-adjusted share basis, CEO Al Walker said during today's earnings conference call.

Walker also said APC could shift investment out of Colorado to properties in west Texas if voters there approve a ballot proposal that limits drilling in populated areas.

APC’s backlog of drilled but uncompleted wells and approved well permits in Colorado give it confidence in what it has scheduled in the state next year, regardless of the vote, company executives said.