Yahoo Japan drops after profits slip and miss

Yahoo Japan (OTCPK:YAHOY) is tumbling in Tokyo, down 8.2% , after its fiscal Q2 operating profit dropped and earnings fell short of consensus.

Revenues grew 8.3%, to ¥233.16B. But cost of sales and SG&A grew by double digits, and operating income fell 17% to ¥35.5B.

Net profits fell 27%, to ¥22.79B.

For the full year, it's expecting Y/Y growth in paid search ad revenue, as well as in display advertising. EC transaction value is also expected to grow, and so ad revenues in Yahoo Shopping and financial- and payment-related services is forecast to rise.

It sees operating profit of ¥133B-¥143B -- up from an earlier forecast for ¥130B-¥140B, but short of consensus for ¥153B.

Earnings slides

Press release