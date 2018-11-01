What's in store for Apple earnings?

The tech giant is expected to report a rise in fourth-quarter revenue and profit after the bell today, helped by demand for its pricey iPhones.
Some other things to watch are Services growth (App Store, Apple Music, iCloud Storage and Apple Pay) and Other Products (Apple Watch, Apple TV and HomePods).
Even with October's tech pullback, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are still up 27% YTD, and trends seem to be in the company's favor heading into its busiest time of the year.
