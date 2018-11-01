Self-driving news roundup

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Ford (NYSE:F) are in "exploratory talks" to jointly develop autonomous vehicles and EVs in a far-reaching alliance meant to save the companies billions of dollars.

Volvo Cars (OTCPK:GELYY) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) have also teamed up to develop and mass product self-driving electric cars in China.

Meanwhile, an upgrade to Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) 'Summon' auto-parking feature will be ready within six weeks and will allow vehicles to drive around a parking lot, find an empty spot and read parking signs.