Caixin PMI on backdrop of trade war

Chinese economic data has been in focus in recent months as the U.S.-China trade war continues to worry investors.

The latest? The Caixin China manufacturing PMI nudged up to 50.1 in October, from 50 in September, managing to hold above the 50-point level separating expansion from contraction.

In other trade war news, top economic advisor Larry Kudlow said "nothing is set in stone right now" on whether Washington will impose additional tariffs on Beijing.

