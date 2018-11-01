BOE rate decision, Carney Brexit comments

The Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates on hold today, with many focusing on what Governor Mark Carney says about the state of the Brexit negotiations.

During the summer, Carney said the prospect of a "no deal Brexit" had gotten "uncomfortably high," but he hasn't given an updated view since October's summit of EU leaders that failed to yield a breakthrough in the Brexit talks.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP