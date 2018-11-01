Elbit Systems to provide maritime UAS to the European Union Maritime Safety Agency

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was awarded a framework contract worth €59M to provide maritime Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) patrol services to be provided by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) to countries in the European Union.

Elad Aharonson, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR Division, commented: "Having been selected by the European Union authorities is yet another vote of confidence in the Hermes 900 by following additional contract awards for this UAS in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Israel. Extensively deployed, the Hermes 900 family of UAS continuously expands its capabilities introducing the capability to operate in civilian airspace and integrating self-protection suites and stronger payloads."