Emerald Expositions's President and CEO to step down

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) announced that David Loechner has resigned his position as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board, effective as of the close of business on November 8 and Philip Evans, CFO, has been appointed as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, until a permanent replacement is named.

Mr. Loechner will stay on with the Company as an employee through December 31, 2018 and will work closely with Mr. Evans and the leadership team to ensure a smooth transition.