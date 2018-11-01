Novo Nordisk Q3 revenues up 4%; shares up 3% premarket

Novo Nordisk (NVO) Q3 results (DKK): Revenues: 27,762M (+4.3%); Diabetes care and obesity: 23,366M (+5.2%); Biopharmaceuticals: 4,396M (-0.3%).

Long-acting insulin: 5,158M (+1%); Fast-acting insulin: 4,609M (-9%); Premix insulin: 2,527M (-1%); Human insulin: 2,386M (-2%); Total GLP-1: 6,655M (+25%); Obesity (Saxenda): 987M (+54%); Haemophilia: 2,301M (-4%); Growth disorders (Norditropin): 1,688M (+4%).

Net Income: 9,037M (-7.5%); EPS: 3.74 (-5.6%); CF Flow Ops: 37,204M (+5.9%).

2018 Guidance: Sales growth (in local currencies): 4% - 5% from 3% - 5%; Operating profit (in local currencies): 2% - 5% (unch); CAPEX: Around DKK9.5B (unch); Free cash flow: DKK29B - 33B from DKK27M - 32B.

Shares are up 3% premarket.

