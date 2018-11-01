Futures start November on right foot

It looks like another strong open for U.S. stock index futures as traders gear up for an action-packed November, with an upcoming G-20 summit, midterm elections, the latest jobs report and a Fed meeting on monetary policy. Dow +0.5% ; S&P 500 +0.4% ; Nasdaq +0.4% .

U.S. stocks rebounded strongly for a second day on Wednesday, as investors scooped up beaten-down technology and internet favorites as strong corporate results lifted investing sentiment.

Oil is down 0.6% at $64.93/bbl, gold is 0.9% higher at $1226/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 3.16%.

